Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.