Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

