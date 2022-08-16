Wealth Alliance Buys 128 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.