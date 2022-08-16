Wealth Alliance Buys 18,798 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 3,695,736 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

ET stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

