Wealth Alliance Has $553,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

WFC opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

