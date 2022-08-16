Wealth Alliance Purchases 357 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

