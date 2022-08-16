Wealth Alliance Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

PSX opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

