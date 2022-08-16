Wealth Alliance Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

