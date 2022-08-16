Wealth Alliance Sells 535 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

