Wealth Alliance Sells 955 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,008,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 26.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $33,827,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 208.68 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

