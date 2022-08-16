Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,696,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

WDC stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

