Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

