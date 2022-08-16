Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 765 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

