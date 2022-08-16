Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.