Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,792,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 360,732 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

