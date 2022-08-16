Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $188,811 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward Price Performance

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

WWD stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

