ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $317,595.14 and $24.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00312329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00123162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00084720 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

