10,938 Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 167,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CARA stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

