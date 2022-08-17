16,207 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.05% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,031,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 60.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 84,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

