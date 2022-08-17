2,175 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

