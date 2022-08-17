23,538 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,622 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

