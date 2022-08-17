3,790 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,552,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,633,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,572,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.