3,853 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

