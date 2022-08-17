5,954 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,835,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

