7,550 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total transaction of $455,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,112 shares of company stock worth $28,534,938. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $289.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $301.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.58 and a beta of 1.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.