AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $152.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

