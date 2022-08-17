Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,784,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

