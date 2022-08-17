Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avista were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avista by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

