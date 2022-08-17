B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 517 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 261,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

