B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $134.53 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

