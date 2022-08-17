B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires Shares of 21,971 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after buying an additional 162,718 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,265,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 498,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 80,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

