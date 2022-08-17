B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires Shares of 29,517 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,039,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2,129.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 171,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 153,766 shares during the period.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $63.87.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

