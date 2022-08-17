B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,387 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.