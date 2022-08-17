B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

