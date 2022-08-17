B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 7,200 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.3 %

MOS opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

