B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BL. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

