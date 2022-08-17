B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys Shares of 11,166 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

