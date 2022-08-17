B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NSA opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

