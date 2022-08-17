B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.33. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.