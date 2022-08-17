B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after acquiring an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $3,316,640.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,824 shares in the company, valued at $534,798,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $531.41 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.