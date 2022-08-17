B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $260.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.32. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

