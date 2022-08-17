B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.20 Million Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 15.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 126.5% in the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,199,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 670,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 18.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

