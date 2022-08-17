B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.28 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGT stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

