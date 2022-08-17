B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.40 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

