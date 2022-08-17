B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

Snowflake stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.89. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

