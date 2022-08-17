B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.84.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

