B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $85.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

