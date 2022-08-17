B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.