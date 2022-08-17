B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.07% of Open Lending worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 491,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Open Lending by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

