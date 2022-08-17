B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 494 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

